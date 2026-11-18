CHENNAI: Chennai is likely to miss out on the bulk of the rainfall from Cyclone Akvan, with the storm moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast after intensifying over the Bay of Bengal. The regional meteorological centre, however, has forecast moderate rain in isolated places in Chennai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday, followed by the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places on Thursday.

The Met office said Cyclone Akvan was centred over the central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal 600 km east of Chennai. The system is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning. It is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam, around noon of November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

The forecast suggests that the cyclone’s main impact on rainfall will be concentrated over parts of Andhra Pradesh, while Chennai is expected to receive only isolated spells of rain rather than widespread rainfall. For Wednesday, moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at one or two places. On Thursday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Chennai and Tiruvallur. Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry may receive moderate rain.