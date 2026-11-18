MADURAI: A day after Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court criticised Madurai MP S Venkatesan of the CPM citing his use of a luxury car and first-class train travel, the MP on Tuesday stated that he does not own a car and described the judge’s remarks as a cheap personal attack based on superficial observations.

In a statement on X, Venkatesan stated that the vehicle was not his, and that his train journeys were covered under the travel entitlement provided to MPs. He also questioned the tendency to judge people’s political convictions based on their lifestyle and mode of travel. “Travelling in first class does not make a person’s views wrong, just as travelling in sleeper class does not make their words right,” he said.

Further, the CPM MP stated that he took immense pride in being a Communist, adding that the ideology had taught him to question and that criticism or slander could not undermine the values he had learnt.

“Questions about lifestyle are legitimate when raised in the context of the principles of purity and simplicity, those making such criticism should also examine the philosophy and political convictions behind their arguments,” he said. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam urged the Chief Justice of the Madras HC to take action against Justice Swaminathan.