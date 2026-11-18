TIRUCHY: The district police have registered 442 cases of public drinking in just eight days after introducing drone surveillance to monitor secluded locations in rural areas. The initiative, launched on November 7, has also led to the identification of more than 120 hotspots which might be used by tipplers across the district.

According to police, 1,109 cases of public drinking were registered across the district in the past three months. Despite repeated warnings and regular police patrols, tipplers continued to consume liquor at street corners, amid thorny bushes, on vacant plots and along lake and pond bunds, and disturbed the public.

To curb the menace, Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh introduced drone surveillance following instructions from Director General of Police and Head of Police Force Mahesh Kumar Agrawal.

Inspectors across the district have been instructed to use drones to identify hotspots, monitor public drinking and initiate action. Between November 8 and 15, police registered 442 cases under Section 4-A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937. Those booked were subsequently released after being warned, police said.

Speaking to TNIE, Pravin said public drinking often resulted in quarrels and assaults, with police receiving hospital intimations about people reporting injuries following such incidents.