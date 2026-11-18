TIRUCHY: The district police have registered 442 cases of public drinking in just eight days after introducing drone surveillance to monitor secluded locations in rural areas. The initiative, launched on November 7, has also led to the identification of more than 120 hotspots which might be used by tipplers across the district.
According to police, 1,109 cases of public drinking were registered across the district in the past three months. Despite repeated warnings and regular police patrols, tipplers continued to consume liquor at street corners, amid thorny bushes, on vacant plots and along lake and pond bunds, and disturbed the public.
To curb the menace, Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh introduced drone surveillance following instructions from Director General of Police and Head of Police Force Mahesh Kumar Agrawal.
Inspectors across the district have been instructed to use drones to identify hotspots, monitor public drinking and initiate action. Between November 8 and 15, police registered 442 cases under Section 4-A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937. Those booked were subsequently released after being warned, police said.
Speaking to TNIE, Pravin said public drinking often resulted in quarrels and assaults, with police receiving hospital intimations about people reporting injuries following such incidents.
"Our personnel usually patrol roads and smaller lanes, but there are interior locations where people gather to consume liquor. It is not always possible for police personnel to venture 15 to 20 metres into such areas during routine patrols. By the time they reach these spots, those consuming liquor often escape," he said.
Drone cameras enable police to monitor such locations from a distance. Once suspected offenders are spotted, police personnel enter the area, verify the activity and initiate action. Where liquor consumption cannot be established, police will issue warnings.
Pravin said the primary objective is to prevent public drinking and the quarrels, assaults and more serious offences it could trigger. Drone patrols will be conducted regularly, with inspectors taking turns to monitor identified hotspots, he said.
"We do not yet have dedicated drones for the initiative and are currently relying on drones provided by sponsors free of cost," he said.
Some districts, he added, had received drones through Corporate Social Responsibility funding and trained personnel to operate them.
Speaking to TNIE, advocate K Rajendran from Tiruchy said, "Public drinking had not just become common in public places but was also being viewed as a matter of pride by some people. This practice must be strongly condemned. The police should continue the surveillance regularly."