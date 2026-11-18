AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling TVK coalition government, accusing its leaders and ministers of neglecting basic public issues in favour of an obsession with creating social media "reels."

In a strongly worded statement posted on X, Palaniswami stated that from the party's inception and election campaigns to its current tenure in power, TVK cadres, functionaries, MLAs, and ministers have been following in the footsteps of their leader, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, by prioritising online publicity over governance.

"The TVK coalition government is delivering a misrule that diverts attention from the fundamental problems of the people," he alleged.

Highlighting a specific incident, the former CM questioned the conduct of the Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj, who reportedly conducted a midnight inspection at the Takkolam and Arakkonam police stations—which come under chief minister Vijay's Home portfolio—and uploaded a reel showing him inspecting the mobile phone of an on-duty woman police constable.

"Generally, a police station is a place that upholds the law, and ministers do not conduct in-person inspections there," Palaniswami said.

Claiming that he echoed public skepticism regarding the true intent behind the midnight visit, he asked whether the minister went for an inspection or to meet an undertrial prisoner, and questioned the authority under which he checked a female officer's personal phone. He warned that such actions driven by a "reels craze" set a dangerous precedent.

Palaniswami also condemned the alleged politicisation of the Soorasamharam festival at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, where lakhs of devotees had gathered after observing strict fasting.

Referring to performances by folk singers Velmurugan and Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, who chanted "Arohara" in praise of the chief minister and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister S Ramesh, the AIADMK leader accused them of turning a sacred platform into a stage for sycophancy toward the leaders who granted them positions.

Demanding strict legal action against those who violated temple rules, Palaniswami asserted that the TVK's use of religious platforms for self-promotion and social media content is highly condemnable.

A viral video of playback singer Velmurugan using the devotional chant 'Arogara', attributed in reverence to Lord Murugan, to praise Vijay and Ramesh during the Soorasamharam festival at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, erupted into a major political controversy, drawing severe backlash from opposition DMK and the BJP.

Ramesh had clarified that neither the CM nor the state government encourages or desires such personal glorification.

(With inputs from PTI)