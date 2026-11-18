MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu Governor, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), on various issues plaguing the varsity, such as the prolonged vacancy in the office of the Vice-Chancellor, decline in national ranking and funding, maladministration, among others.
The court also sought response from the higher education minister, who is the pro-chancellor of the varsity, on the steps taken to address the above issues. It also called upon the Registrar-in-charge, S Muthaiah, to show cause on what authority he was continuing in the said post, despite holding two more positions, namely senior deputy registrar and controller of examinations (in-charge), contrary to Syndicate’s ‘one man-one post’ policy.
Justice B Pugalendhi gave the above directions on a batch of petitions filed by faculty members, including senate members, highlighting the above irregularities, especially questioning Muthaiah’s continuance as Registrar in-charge of the varsity. Though the senate members had initially sent a representation to the chancellor to address these issues, the same was forwarded to the convenor of the syndicate committee (commissioner of collegiate education), who in turn directed the Registrar in-charge, Muthaiah, to issue show cause notices to the senate members, prompting them to approach the court.
Justice Pugalendhi noted that the post of Vice-Chancellor has remained vacant for more than two years and the convenor, who is an IAS officer, is exercising the V-C’s powers. Likewise, the posts of Registrar and Controller of Examinations have been lying vacant for more than six years, with Muthaiah, who came from the clerical cadre, holding additional charge as Controller from 2024 and also as Registrar from March 2026, he further added.
Though the petitioners and Muthaiah raise allegations and counter-allegations against each other, the said allegations, along with other instances like the fake PSTM certificate scam and the 2018 sex scandal about attempts to lure girl students extending sexual favours to higher officials in MKU, only strengthen the concerns raised by the court regarding the manner in which the University is being administered.
Even the varsity’s position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework has witnessed a decline due to the above factors, the judge opined. It was ranked 45th among Universities in 2019, 53rd in 2023, 63rd in 2024 and 85th in 2025, he noted. Advising the varsity officials not to tarnish the reputation of former chief minister K Kamaraj, the judge issued the above directions. The case was posted on December 7.