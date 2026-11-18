MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu Governor, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), on various issues plaguing the varsity, such as the prolonged vacancy in the office of the Vice-Chancellor, decline in national ranking and funding, maladministration, among others.

The court also sought response from the higher education minister, who is the pro-chancellor of the varsity, on the steps taken to address the above issues. It also called upon the Registrar-in-charge, S Muthaiah, to show cause on what authority he was continuing in the said post, despite holding two more positions, namely senior deputy registrar and controller of examinations (in-charge), contrary to Syndicate’s ‘one man-one post’ policy.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the above directions on a batch of petitions filed by faculty members, including senate members, highlighting the above irregularities, especially questioning Muthaiah’s continuance as Registrar in-charge of the varsity. Though the senate members had initially sent a representation to the chancellor to address these issues, the same was forwarded to the convenor of the syndicate committee (commissioner of collegiate education), who in turn directed the Registrar in-charge, Muthaiah, to issue show cause notices to the senate members, prompting them to approach the court.