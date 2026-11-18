CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to direct the special investigation team (SIT) of the Greater Chennai Police to issue prior notice to Archana Veeramani, daughter of Gem Granites owner R Veeramani, before proceeding to conduct inquiries with her in connection with the sexual assault cases against her father.

“There cannot be an order against the police advance notice to the petitioner and thereafter carry on the investigative activities,” Justice V Lakshminarayanan said in the interim order on a petition filed by Archana seeking an inquiry into alleged human rights violations by the SIT after deplaning her at Chennai on October 23.

The judge, however, ordered the police to allow the petitioner’s advocate to be present during interrogations but at a distance so that he/she could not hear the interrogations.

Senior counsel Nitya Ramakrishnan, representing the petitioner, submitted that the police had entered Archana’s house, where she and her 90-year-old mother are residing, without any notice and dug up the swimming pool area. The police found nothing in the exercise, she said.

Additional public prosecutor Arun Abumani submitted that the police had dug up the residence’s backyard based on the information provided by an accused that a young girl’s body was buried there. Agreeing to the APP’s request for time to file the counter affidavit, the judge adjourned the hearing to November 24.