CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man died after accidentally falling through an open window at a party hall atop a movie theatre complex in Jafferkhanpet on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Anbumani, a native of Siluvampalayam in Salem district. He worked in the marketing department of a television channel.

According to MGR Nagar police, Anbumani and seven friends had booked two rooms and the party hall on the third floor to celebrate their friend Santhosh’s birthday. While the group was preparing to cut the cake, Anbumani, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, lit the candles and went near an open window. As he tried to sit on the ledge, he fell backwards, police said.

A police officer told TNIE that the six-foot sliding French window had been opened by someone at the venue before the incident. However, it was unclear whether Anbumani knew it was open.

His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The body was sent to a GH in KK Nagar for postmortem and handed over to his family on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are questioning his friends and the facility’s staff to establish the sequence of events.