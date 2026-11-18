COIMBATORE: Gender parity in employment seems to have touched a new high in Tamil Nadu as more than 1,400 women have cleared the physical fitness test for recruitment as field assistants in the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), thanks to a simple piece of safety gear — pole-climbing shoes.

For years, the job has remained a male bastion due to its challenging physical endurance requirements. Candidates must climb a nine-metre electricity pole, fix a wooden footrest to maintain balance, and use a rope to install a 14-kg three-phase cross-arm at the top, all within eight minutes in a single attempt.

The requirement to climb the pole barefoot posed difficulties for women and discouraged many from applying for the post, said a senior TNPDCL official. However, this changed after the corporation issued a separate order on June 12, permitting the use of pole-climbing shoes and relaxing the barefoot-climbing and wooden-footrest requirements.

Of the 5,181 candidates who appeared for the physical endurance round, conducted from November 11 to 14, to fill 1,794 vacant posts, a total of 3,878 qualified. The successful candidates comprise 2,406 men and 1,472 women. TNPDCL sources confirmed that final appointments will be made based on candidates’ marks and reservation norms.

SM Arulkani (26), who attended the physical endurance round in Coimbatore, said the initial training had left many women candidates disheartened.