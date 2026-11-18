COIMBATORE: Gender parity in employment seems to have touched a new high in Tamil Nadu as more than 1,400 women have cleared the physical fitness test for recruitment as field assistants in the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), thanks to a simple piece of safety gear — pole-climbing shoes.
For years, the job has remained a male bastion due to its challenging physical endurance requirements. Candidates must climb a nine-metre electricity pole, fix a wooden footrest to maintain balance, and use a rope to install a 14-kg three-phase cross-arm at the top, all within eight minutes in a single attempt.
The requirement to climb the pole barefoot posed difficulties for women and discouraged many from applying for the post, said a senior TNPDCL official. However, this changed after the corporation issued a separate order on June 12, permitting the use of pole-climbing shoes and relaxing the barefoot-climbing and wooden-footrest requirements.
Of the 5,181 candidates who appeared for the physical endurance round, conducted from November 11 to 14, to fill 1,794 vacant posts, a total of 3,878 qualified. The successful candidates comprise 2,406 men and 1,472 women. TNPDCL sources confirmed that final appointments will be made based on candidates’ marks and reservation norms.
SM Arulkani (26), who attended the physical endurance round in Coimbatore, said the initial training had left many women candidates disheartened.
Candidates relieved by decision to allow shoes while climbing EB poles
“Even those who secured good ranks in the written examination began losing hope as they struggled with pole climbing. After nearly three months of practice, we became comfortable climbing poles,” Arulkani added. Hema Priyadharshini (29), from Salem, said the candidates had not expected the government to relax the rules. “The decision to allow shoes was a welcome relief,” she said.
Earlier, field staffers were recruited through the Employment and Training Department, and the physical fitness tests included pole climbing, rope climbing and cycling. During the 2020 recruitment for gangman posts, a 100-metre run carrying a 35-kg V-cross arm was also introduced. Unlike gangmen, field assistants are recruited as skilled workers and are required to have completed ITI courses.
In 2009, the TNEB directly recruited around 4,000 field assistants, including nearly 300 women. A similar number of field assistants were recruited in 2014. In 2018, the department recruited another 750 field assistants, but the number of women selected was only in double digits. Though women were recruited to the post, they subsequently moved to higher positions through departmental promotions.
Currently, only a few are working as field assistants, but their nature of work is different, a senior official said. While the latest move has helped more women qualify, employees are now hoping that the department will extend the facility to its regular field workers, who have been demanding pole-climbing shoes for years to make their work safer and easier.
“Though it is a small change, it has encouraged more women to enter fieldwork. Similarly, the department should provide pole-climbing shoes to its regular employees to prevent accidents while working on electricity poles. This has been a long-standing demand of workers. In 2022, the department issued the shoes to employees on a trial basis, but no further steps were taken to extend their use,” said R Kannan, Coimbatore Regional Secretary of the TNEB Thozhilalar Poriyalar Aykkiya Sangam.
Kannan, who was inspired by the use of pole-climbing shoes in Kerala, modified their design and introduced them in Tamil Nadu in Salem in 2015.
“We hope the shoes will become essential safety equipment for field staff. The Research and Development Wing of the TNPDCL should focus on introducing simple technological improvements and modifications to make fieldwork easier and minimise risks,” he added.