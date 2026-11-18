CHENNAI: The publishers have called for a 23-month procurement process and a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) for buying books for newly established public libraries, saying rushing through the purchase of lakhs of titles could compromise checks on their quality and authenticity. They have also suggested measures to weed out fabricated and AI-generated books.

The suggestions were submitted to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court by three publishers on November 13. The bench had forwarded their suggestions to the state government for consideration.

The government had allocated Rs 136 crore for books and e-books under G.O 250 issued on November 5, 2025. However, the order did not spell out a detailed procurement process, the publishers pointed out. Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore, where an inspection by writer Perumal Murugan brought the alleged book scam to light, was originally scheduled to open in January 2026. This had left the committee with only a few months to complete the procurement.

The schedule proposes one month to prepare the collection plan and four months to invite titles and verify publishers. Expert evaluation would take six months, followed by four months for the book selection committee to finalise titles and negotiate prices.

Another month would be allowed for public scrutiny of shortlisted books, followed by a month to address objections and obtain final approval. The remaining six months would be for supply and inspection. The publishers have also suggested no expert be assigned more than 20 books a week to ensure adequate scrutiny.