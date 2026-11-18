CHENNAI: The publishers have called for a 23-month procurement process and a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) for buying books for newly established public libraries, saying rushing through the purchase of lakhs of titles could compromise checks on their quality and authenticity. They have also suggested measures to weed out fabricated and AI-generated books.
The suggestions were submitted to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court by three publishers on November 13. The bench had forwarded their suggestions to the state government for consideration.
The government had allocated Rs 136 crore for books and e-books under G.O 250 issued on November 5, 2025. However, the order did not spell out a detailed procurement process, the publishers pointed out. Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore, where an inspection by writer Perumal Murugan brought the alleged book scam to light, was originally scheduled to open in January 2026. This had left the committee with only a few months to complete the procurement.
The schedule proposes one month to prepare the collection plan and four months to invite titles and verify publishers. Expert evaluation would take six months, followed by four months for the book selection committee to finalise titles and negotiate prices.
Another month would be allowed for public scrutiny of shortlisted books, followed by a month to address objections and obtain final approval. The remaining six months would be for supply and inspection. The publishers have also suggested no expert be assigned more than 20 books a week to ensure adequate scrutiny.
They have proposed changes to the Transparent Book Procurement Policy, introduced in 2024, to strengthen checks against fabricated and AI-generated content.
They suggested publishers should have to declare whether AI tools have been used in writing, translating or editing a book. Randomly selected pages from printed copies could be screened. Titles flagged during this exercise could be subjected to further scrutiny.
Other suggestions include putting shortlisted titles online for 30 days to invite public objections, checking prices against the Book Price Index and limiting the share of purchases made from any single publisher group. They have also sought tamper-proof digital records of procurement decisions and public disclosure of title-wise purchases and payments.
The publishers said the irregularities could have been prevented had the high court’s June 2024 directions on transparency in book procurement been followed. The court had directed the authorities to publish shortlisted titles and their covers online for a month, allowing the public to raise objections before purchases were finalised. However, this was not followed, they said.
‘TN govt yet to examine English books purchased’
Chennai: The Directorate of Public Libraries is yet to examine the purchase of English books for public libraries in the state as part of the alleged library procurement scam, Minister for School Education and Information & Publicity A Rajmohan said in New Delhi on Tuesday.
“The Rs 1.75 crore worth of books identified so far pertains only to Tamil books. We are yet to examine the English books procured for the libraries,” he told media persons. Questioning how an unknown publisher could have supplied books to libraries across the state, Rajmohan said that the scam points to the involvement of politicians, and not just departmental officials. The department has so far suspended five officials, while the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against Mohan, owner of Agal Vilakku Publications, and arrested him.