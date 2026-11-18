CHENNAI: In an order having far reaching consequences in addressing stray cattle menace, the Madras High Court has ordered the civic bodies to seize cattle straying or tethered on public roads and auction them if the owners fail to take them back within a time frame.
The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued the orders on Tuesday while disposing of a petition filed by M Kamesh of Thiruverkadu seeking directions to the authorities to check the menace.
It stressed that the authorities shall enforce Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation) Act, 1997, in letter and spirit. “All cattle owners within municipal limits must obtain a valid licence. The authorities shall inspect sheds to ensure proper hygiene, waste disposal and domestic tethering. Every licensed animal must be tagged for easy owner identification,” the bench said.
Directing the authorities to form dedicated teams for seizing the stray cattle, the bench said the police shall provide adequate security to the civic body personnel in the crackdown. It said the stray cattle, if impounded, shall not be released casually and the authorities shall collect the enhanced daily maintenance and feeding as fixed under a 2022 G.O., along with penalties.
“If an owner fails to claim the seized cattle and pay the dues within the time limit, the authorities concerned shall auction the unclaimed animals or hand them over to recognised gaushalas in accordance with Section 10(4) of the 1997 Act,” the bench ordered.
The bench said the commissioner of Revenue Administration and the secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries department, along with the principal secretary to the government, Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, and the Director General of Police shall issue necessary circulars within four weeks to ensure compliance of the orders.