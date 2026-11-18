CHENNAI: In an order having far reaching consequences in addressing stray cattle menace, the Madras High Court has ordered the civic bodies to seize cattle straying or tethered on public roads and auction them if the owners fail to take them back within a time frame.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued the orders on Tuesday while disposing of a petition filed by M Kamesh of Thiruverkadu seeking directions to the authorities to check the menace.

It stressed that the authorities shall enforce Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation) Act, 1997, in letter and spirit. “All cattle owners within municipal limits must obtain a valid licence. The authorities shall inspect sheds to ensure proper hygiene, waste disposal and domestic tethering. Every licensed animal must be tagged for easy owner identification,” the bench said.