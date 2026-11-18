CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has received around 110 applications proposing a combined solar power generation capacity of nearly 3,000 MW across the state within two weeks of launching its online application portal.

As the state had added just 1,887.65 MW in installed solar power capacity from April 2025 to April 2026, the proposal for 3,000 MW in just two weeks is seen as a significant jump.

The corporation has directed its officials in five regional zones (Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore) to conduct field inspections to assess the feasibility of the proposals before granting approvals.

A senior TNGECL official told TNIE that the corporation had temporarily halted the acceptance of applications for new projects in May 2026 after the new TVK government detected certain irregularities.

“Subsequently, the corporation developed an online single-window portal to streamline the application process and ensure transparency in renewable energy (RE) and rooftop solar projects. Electricity Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar launched the portal on November 3,” the official said.