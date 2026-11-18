CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has received around 110 applications proposing a combined solar power generation capacity of nearly 3,000 MW across the state within two weeks of launching its online application portal.
As the state had added just 1,887.65 MW in installed solar power capacity from April 2025 to April 2026, the proposal for 3,000 MW in just two weeks is seen as a significant jump.
The corporation has directed its officials in five regional zones (Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore) to conduct field inspections to assess the feasibility of the proposals before granting approvals.
A senior TNGECL official told TNIE that the corporation had temporarily halted the acceptance of applications for new projects in May 2026 after the new TVK government detected certain irregularities.
“Subsequently, the corporation developed an online single-window portal to streamline the application process and ensure transparency in renewable energy (RE) and rooftop solar projects. Electricity Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar launched the portal on November 3,” the official said.
‘Opposition to EB transmission networks by ryots continues’
Officials have flagged infrastructure constraints, particularly the availability of substations and transmission lines, as major challenges to expand solar power generation. These are essential for evacuating the electricity generated by new projects into the grid.
“Though the state and central governments are keen on expanding renewable energy capacity, it is equally important to assess the availability of substation connectivity and transmission lines to carry power from generation points to substations. Expanding the transmission network also poses several challenges,” another official said.
The official said residents in several localities and farmers were opposing the installation of transformers and electricity poles required for laying transmission lines. Without resolving these issues, commissioning new solar and other renewable energy projects would be difficult, the official added.
Such opposition is particularly prevalent in the western and Cauvery delta districts, where resistance to transmission infrastructure continues. The state should focus on addressing these concerns to facilitate the expansion of renewable energy projects, the official said.