MADURAI: Madurai City Police recovered all 11.384 kilograms of gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 15 crore stolen from a newly opened Tanishq showroom, City Police Commissioner S Rajendran said on Tuesday. The prime accused, S Nishanth, who was produced before the magistrate on Tuesday, was remanded till December 1.
Addressing reporters, the Commissioner said the initial estimate suggested that 15 to 18 kg of jewellery had been stolen from the outlet on Madurai Bypass on November 11. However, verification of the showroom’s stock registers established that the actual quantity was 11.384 kg, and the entire quantity comprising 10 kg of gold jewellery and 1 kg of diamond jewellery has since been recovered.
Nearly 6.4 kg of stolen jewellery was recovered from a spot in a hillock in the Gopalipuram area of Muniyandipuram on Monday following Nishanth’s arrest earlier in the day; the rest was found buried in the Madakulam kanmoi (tank) on Saturday.
Explaining about the incident, Commissioner said that Nishanth allegedly took advantage of renovation work undertaken at the showroom ahead of Deepavali to execute the robbery. Police are examining CCTV footage from the two days preceding the heist to ascertain whether it was premeditated. Investigators also found that a paint-like substance had been used to obscure one of the CCTV cameras. Samples will be sent for laboratory analysis.
After the robbery in the early hours, Nishanth allegedly contacted his father, V Suresh (53) and handed over a bag, which the latter took home and kept. Police are probing when Suresh became aware of the robbery and whether he played any role in concealing the stolen jewellery.
Nishanth’s girlfriend and social media influencer M Meenakshi (22), who was aware of the robbery but did not alert the police, also had some knowledge of where the stolen jewellery was concealed.
Investigators traced the valuables through an examination of telephone conversations, the Commissioner said.
Police have so far found that Nishanth alone was directly involved in executing the robbery. However, they are yet to rule out the involvement of showroom employees or other persons.
The three accused — Nishanth, Suresh and Meenakshi — will be taken into police custody for further interrogation to establish the complete sequence of events and identify any additional links.
The tools used in the robbery are yet to be fully recovered. Police will also examine Nishanth’s mobile phone to determine how he learnt the methods of executing the heist. Nishanth, who was arrested by the Adhiyamankottai police in Dharmapuri district on Monday, was brought to the SS Colony police station by a special team for interrogation.
Following interrogation, Nishanth was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for a medical examination in the early hours of Tuesday. He was subsequently taken to the Measurement and Coding Unit (MCU) at the police control room complex near Periyar bus stand, where his fingerprints, iris scans and physical identification details were recorded.
After questioning him, police recovered a part of the concealed loot. Police later produced him before the Madurai Judicial Magistrate Court, V Judge Lakshmi Priya. Police also produced the recovered jewellery before the court.
The Commissioner said, “The investigation involved a team comprising a Deputy Commissioner, six Assistant Commissioners and 14 to 15 inspectors, besides other personnel. More than 100 CCTV footage clips were examined, and investigations were conducted in other districts as well.”
Pointing to security lapses at the showroom, Rajendran advised jewellery showroom owners to install CCTV cameras both inside and outside their establishments and said a meeting would be convened with jewellery traders in Madurai to discuss security measures.