MADURAI: Madurai City Police recovered all 11.384 kilograms of gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 15 crore stolen from a newly opened Tanishq showroom, City Police Commissioner S Rajendran said on Tuesday. The prime accused, S Nishanth, who was produced before the magistrate on Tuesday, was remanded till December 1.

Addressing reporters, the Commissioner said the initial estimate suggested that 15 to 18 kg of jewellery had been stolen from the outlet on Madurai Bypass on November 11. However, verification of the showroom’s stock registers established that the actual quantity was 11.384 kg, and the entire quantity comprising 10 kg of gold jewellery and 1 kg of diamond jewellery has since been recovered.

Nearly 6.4 kg of stolen jewellery was recovered from a spot in a hillock in the Gopalipuram area of Muniyandipuram on Monday following Nishanth’s arrest earlier in the day; the rest was found buried in the Madakulam kanmoi (tank) on Saturday.

Explaining about the incident, Commissioner said that Nishanth allegedly took advantage of renovation work undertaken at the showroom ahead of Deepavali to execute the robbery. Police are examining CCTV footage from the two days preceding the heist to ascertain whether it was premeditated. Investigators also found that a paint-like substance had been used to obscure one of the CCTV cameras. Samples will be sent for laboratory analysis.