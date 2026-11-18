DINDIGUL: Three minor boys drowned in a pond in Reddiarchatram in Athoor taluk in Dindigul district on Tuesday evening. The victims reportedly travelled to the spot and were attempting to take bath.

According to a police source, the deceased–N Tharun (8), and M Sabari (9), and M Nishvanth (13)–are friends from S Vadipatti, near Reddiarchatram in the Athoor area of Dindigul district.

The boys allegedly skipped school and cycled to an old pond about a kilometer away from their village. With the pond being filled with silt and mud at the bottom, they got trapped one after the other as they dived in to take bath.

The parents, who had been searching for the boys, were shocked to find their bicycles and footwear along the bank and immediately alerted the local police station, who in turn alerted the fire service department.

A team of fire service staff managed to recover the bodies of the victims and transfer them to Dindigul Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered in Reddiarchatram police station.