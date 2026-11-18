TIRUPPUR: Farmers dependent on the Noyyal River have demanded criminal action against the owners of dyeing units that reportedly discharged untreated effluent into the river on November 1. Furthermore, they have urged TNPCB to conduct field inspections, utilising drones, of the 17 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in the district and their associated dyeing units.
According to sources, on November 1, farmers raised concerns that untreated effluent from a CETP was being discharged into the Noyyal River in the Vettuvapalayam area of Tiruppur, and videos in this regard went viral, raising concerns over pollution.
Following the complaints, TNPCB took action to disconnect the power supply to a CETP and the eight dyeing units located on the bank of the river there. However, following the discovery that the discharged effluent contained a high level of TDS, farmers are demanding that criminal action be taken against the dyeing factory owners.
TNPCB Chairperson Anurag Mishra has also mentioned the TDS level in a letter sent to the TNPDCL superintending engineer in Tiruppur regarding this.
K S Thirugnanasampandan, chief coordinator of Tamilaga Noyyal Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, said, "Last year, in a similar incident, untreated sewage was released into the Noyyal River. Even though we complained about this, the authorities did not take any strict action. But this time, strict action must be taken. Because the TDS level of that effluent is 10,500 ppm. We welcome the disconnection of the power supply to the factories. The district administration should take steps to initiate criminal action against the owners. Those CETP and dyeing units must be permanently closed."
"We recall here that the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had ordered the arrest of the Tirunelveli corporation commissioner for discharging household sewage into the Thamirabarani River. In Tiruppur, highly toxic industrial effluent has been discharged into the river. Therefore, criminal action is necessary," he added.
Further, he said, "TNPCB should conduct field inspections, utilising drones, of the 17 CETPs in the district and their associated dyeing units."
A senior official of TNPCB of Tiruppur said, "That CETP and its associated dyeing units are currently not in operation. This is indeed a stern measure. Even if they address the shortcomings, they will be permitted to operate only after a proper review."
P Gandhirajan, president of Dyers' Association of Tiruppur (DAT), said, "Following this incident, we have issued appropriate advice to all CETPs. The Vettuvapalayam CETP will become operational once a few minor issues are rectified."