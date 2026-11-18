TIRUPPUR: Farmers dependent on the Noyyal River have demanded criminal action against the owners of dyeing units that reportedly discharged untreated effluent into the river on November 1. Furthermore, they have urged TNPCB to conduct field inspections, utilising drones, of the 17 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in the district and their associated dyeing units.

According to sources, on November 1, farmers raised concerns that untreated effluent from a CETP was being discharged into the Noyyal River in the Vettuvapalayam area of Tiruppur, and videos in this regard went viral, raising concerns over pollution.

Following the complaints, TNPCB took action to disconnect the power supply to a CETP and the eight dyeing units located on the bank of the river there. However, following the discovery that the discharged effluent contained a high level of TDS, farmers are demanding that criminal action be taken against the dyeing factory owners.

TNPCB Chairperson Anurag Mishra has also mentioned the TDS level in a letter sent to the TNPDCL superintending engineer in Tiruppur regarding this.