CHENNAI: Accusing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to raise the Mekedatu dam issue during his visit to Delhi on Monday despite getting an opportunity, the DMK alleged that his government has not taken adequate steps to protect TN’s interests in the Cauvery river water dispute.

Addressing media persons in Chennai, DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthamen questioned why Vijay did not take up the Mekedatu issue with Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who was also present at the event in Delhi attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Did the chief minister raise the Mekedatu issue with Shivakumar? Did he urge him not to construct the dam? It would have taken just a minute to convey TN’s concerns,” Paranthamen said.