CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has launched a dedicated online examination management portal (www.polyexam.tnedu.in) to streamline diploma examination processes across Tamil Nadu.

The platform will serve government, government-aided and self-financing polytechnic colleges, benefiting at least 400 institutions. Developed in-house by a government-aided institution under DoTE, the portal underwent pilot testing by technical experts before its statewide rollout.

According to an official release issued on Tuesday, theory and practical examinations that began in October are already being conducted through the new software.

Designed to align with the credit-based system, the portal integrates all stages of examination management, from commencement to publication of results.

It automates student attendance collection, application and eligibility verification, examination centre allocation, duty orders, invigilation assignments and answer script evaluation.

The portal also facilitates digital mark entry and automatic calculation of Grade Point Average (GPA) and Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), improving accuracy and transparency in the process.