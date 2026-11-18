CHENNAI: Stringent eligibility criteria for the chief minister’s flagship Annan Seer Scheme have been notified by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department through GO 41, dated Monday. Brides applying for benefits under the scheme must register their marriage in Tamil Nadu within 15 days of the wedding, according to guidelines issued by the government.
The government has fixed the annual family income ceiling at Rs 2.5 lakh, against the Rs 5 lakh limit promised by the TVK in its election manifesto. The guidelines also exclude families owning over five acres of wetland or 10 acres of dryland, and those filing income tax returns or paying professional tax with an annual income exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh.
Family members of elected representatives, except village panchayat ward members, government employees and pensioners will also be ineligible. Families or business entities with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 50 lakh and paying GST are excluded.
The bride’s name must be included in an active family ration card. Both the bride and groom must have attained the minimum legal age for marriage. Those who have received benefits under any other government marriage assistance scheme will not be eligible.
Unlike the previous marriage assistance schemes in the state which linked benefits to the bride’s educational qualifications, the Annan Seer scheme does not prescribe any educational requirement.
Applications can be submitted only online from 60 days before the wedding until the date of marriage through government e-Sevai centres or the official portal, www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in. For marriages scheduled between October 5, 2026, and January 15, 2027, applications can be submitted until January 15.
Applicants must provide their Aadhaar and family ration card numbers, following which their eligibility will be automatically verified through the online system. Those found eligible must upload their wedding invitation. A unique identification number will be generated for each eligible application.
Applications rejected on eligibility grounds will be accompanied by reasons for rejection. Applicants can appeal through the online portal, following which field-level verification will be conducted.