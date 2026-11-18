CHENNAI: Stringent eligibility criteria for the chief minister’s flagship Annan Seer Scheme have been notified by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department through GO 41, dated Monday. Brides applying for benefits under the scheme must register their marriage in Tamil Nadu within 15 days of the wedding, according to guidelines issued by the government.

The government has fixed the annual family income ceiling at Rs 2.5 lakh, against the Rs 5 lakh limit promised by the TVK in its election manifesto. The guidelines also exclude families owning over five acres of wetland or 10 acres of dryland, and those filing income tax returns or paying professional tax with an annual income exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh.

Family members of elected representatives, except village panchayat ward members, government employees and pensioners will also be ineligible. Families or business entities with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 50 lakh and paying GST are excluded.

The bride’s name must be included in an active family ration card. Both the bride and groom must have attained the minimum legal age for marriage. Those who have received benefits under any other government marriage assistance scheme will not be eligible.

Unlike the previous marriage assistance schemes in the state which linked benefits to the bride’s educational qualifications, the Annan Seer scheme does not prescribe any educational requirement.