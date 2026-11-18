CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works Aadhav Arjuna met Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi on Tuesday and sought immediate financial assistance for execution of five major maritime infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu carrying a total outlay of Rs 9,618 crore.

The proposals submitted to Sonowal include the development of Rameswaram port to facilitate an international passenger ferry service between Rameswaram and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka at an estimate of Rs 118 crore.

The other projects comprise development of a greenfield deep-sea port at Cuddalore at Rs 4,700 crore and establishing maritime promenades and boat jetties at the Marina in Chennai, Mahabalipuram and Puducherry, besides launching a passenger ferry service between Chennai and Puducherry, at a cost of Rs 900 crore.

Other proposals are the restoration and deepening of the Buckingham Canal, which forms part of National Waterway-4, at an estimate of Rs 2,700 crore, and deepening the Pamban Canal to 10 metres to connect the western and eastern coastal regions at an estimate of Rs 1,200 crore.

Meanwhile, Minister for School Education A Rajmohan, who called on Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, discussed key educational priorities and submitted a memorandum regarding pending central funds for Tamil Nadu.

On the meeting with Rajmohan, Joshi in a subsequent social media post said, “Deliberated on key educational priorities of the state (Tamil Nadu), including matters related to the Samagra Shiksha Scheme and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening school education and ensuring inclusive growth for students across Tamil Nadu.”