KANNIYAKUMARI: The number of paddy transplantation workers has been decreasing rapidly in Kanniyakumari district. The decline has forced farmers to opt for machine transplanting of paddy seedlings, instead of the traditional manual transplanting of Kumbapoo paddy cultivation, which has begun across the district.

Farmers said women were mostly involved in the transplantation of seedlings, but the number of these workers has considerably decreased of late.

A farmer, M Muthum Perumal from Thazhakudy, said: "The new generation is not interested in the traditional transplantation work. Only women experienced in this work take up the work. With labour shortage, farmers opt for machine transplanting."

Trained people from Mayiladuthurai have come here for the work. Around 80 percent of transplanting was done by machines in and around Thazhakudi, he added.

Favoring traditional method, Chenbagaramanputhoor farmers association president N Rakkisamuthu said that while Rs 5,250 had to be spent for traditional transplantation per acre, it was only Rs 4,500 for machine transplantation.

"But, we have to spend more money and effort in nursery preparation in case of machine transplantation," he noted.