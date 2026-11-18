CHENNAI: The state government has informed the Madras High Court that it is “working” with the governor, who is the chancellor, to find a “solution” to break the deadlock over appointing vice-chancellors to the state-run universities.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan, representing the state, made the submission before Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Tuesday when the sub-appeals in a contempt of court petition filed by certain retired staff, including S Prabakaran of Annamalai University, regarding non-disbursal of pension benefits, came up for hearing.
The judge, during the last hearing, had aired his concern over the plight of state-run universities being run by convener committee, headed by an IAS officer, and how the institutions’ academic and administrative performance were being affected due to the absence of a head. He had taken judicial note of the matter then.
The AG said the state government is of the view that a body of academicians should choose the V-C and this body should be a balanced one. He pointed out that the deadlock in appointing V-Cs is caused by litigations challenging the operation of the bills which were passed in the Assembly during the previous DMK regime to transfer the power of appointing the V-Cs to the state government from the governor.
He recalled the state government had given an undertaking before the Supreme Court, which had ordered deemed assent to the bills then kept pending by the governor, that appointments to the top post in the universities would not be done until the main case in the high court is disposed of.
So, the state government is not able to make the appointments due to the pending case, he explained. “We are working with the governor for the solution. The government needs a reasonable time to work it out,” the AG told the court.
When the judge asked if the government returns to the pre-amendment position of governors appointing the V-Cs, the AG replied it is “premature” to say so.
Stating the government has realised the need for a permanent solution, Vijay Narayan said, “We will find some progress or work out the solution (in three weeks).”
Senior counsel R Singaravelan appeared for the petitioners. The judge adjourned the hearing to December 8.