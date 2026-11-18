CHENNAI: The state government has informed the Madras High Court that it is “working” with the governor, who is the chancellor, to find a “solution” to break the deadlock over appointing vice-chancellors to the state-run universities.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, representing the state, made the submission before Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Tuesday when the sub-appeals in a contempt of court petition filed by certain retired staff, including S Prabakaran of Annamalai University, regarding non-disbursal of pension benefits, came up for hearing.

The judge, during the last hearing, had aired his concern over the plight of state-run universities being run by convener committee, headed by an IAS officer, and how the institutions’ academic and administrative performance were being affected due to the absence of a head. He had taken judicial note of the matter then.

The AG said the state government is of the view that a body of academicians should choose the V-C and this body should be a balanced one. He pointed out that the deadlock in appointing V-Cs is caused by litigations challenging the operation of the bills which were passed in the Assembly during the previous DMK regime to transfer the power of appointing the V-Cs to the state government from the governor.