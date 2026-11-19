TIRUPPUR: A 15-year-old girl along with a 42-year-old man were arrested in connection with the murder of the teen’s mother, a resident of Ganapathy in Coimbatore. The police said the girl was complicit in the murder, as the man, identified as Kathiravan, a mechanic from Athipalayam in Coimbatore, had bought her an expensive iPhone and had offered her a new bike.
The district police said Kathiravan was in a relationship with the woman, who had a finance business. He killed her allegedly for her jewellery by pushing her into Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) canal near Gudimangalam in Tiruppur with the help of one of his friends - Shanmuga Vadivel.
Sources said there has already been a rift between the woman and her daughter. The woman was staying in the ground floor of the house while her husband stays in the first floor due to family issues.Kathiravan was arrested last year by the Rathinapuri police for attacking the woman and snatching her jewels. Later, he was released on bail. Despite the incident, the relationship between the two continued.
On Monday evening, Kathiravan took the woman and her daughter to meet Vadivel and his family members in Tiruppur. “That night, the trio watched a movie at a theatre in Goundampalayam, Coimbatore, and set off towards Arasur, nearly 25 km from Gudimangalam. While they were standing near the PAP canal, Kathiravan and Vadivel attacked the woman and pushed her into the canal, where she drowned,” a police officer said. To cover up the murder, the two took the woman to the Pollachi government hospital, claiming she had fallen accidentally into the canal. However, the doctors declared her brought dead.
Police, who arrested Kathiravan on Wednesday, are continuing to question the teen girl. “A special team is on the search for Vadivel,” police added.