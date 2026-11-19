TIRUPPUR: A 15-year-old girl along with a 42-year-old man were arrested in connection with the murder of the teen’s mother, a resident of Ganapathy in Coimbatore. The police said the girl was complicit in the murder, as the man, identified as Kathiravan, a mechanic from Athipalayam in Coimbatore, had bought her an expensive iPhone and had offered her a new bike.

The district police said Kathiravan was in a relationship with the woman, who had a finance business. He killed her allegedly for her jewellery by pushing her into Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) canal near Gudimangalam in Tiruppur with the help of one of his friends - Shanmuga Vadivel.

Sources said there has already been a rift between the woman and her daughter. The woman was staying in the ground floor of the house while her husband stays in the first floor due to family issues.Kathiravan was arrested last year by the Rathinapuri police for attacking the woman and snatching her jewels. Later, he was released on bail. Despite the incident, the relationship between the two continued.