VILLUPURAM: A day after the headmistress of the government primary school at Kanthadu near Marakkanam in the district and its two other teaching staff failed to turn up for duty, forcing the students to return home after a long wait, the district authorities on Wednesday suspended the HM, replaced a teacher and initiated disciplinary action against the other.

According to the parents, students who arrived at the school on Tuesday morning found the classrooms locked and waited outside, hoping that the teachers would arrive. Finding no trace of them until noon, they said they enquired with education officials as well as with the district collector's office but in vain. Eventually, we took the children back home, they added.

K Murugan (45), a parent, alleged that the headmistress of the school with over 100 students, H Jeyanabi, was not discharging his duties properly. The teachers also often went absent without prior intimation, affecting the education of the students, whose count once stood at around 300, he claimed.

District collector Sheik Abdul Rahman told TNIE that the headmistress has been suspended. "We have replaced the SMC (school management committee) teacher (Meena) with another while action has been initiated on the permanent teacher for not informing the block education officer about their leave. We will also probe into the enrolment decline and take necessary steps to restore the student strength in the coming years," he added.