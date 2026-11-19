CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in Madras High Court seeking directions to the DGP and the SP of Kallakurichi district to register an FIR against TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh for allegedly harassing the collector by sending her obscene and sexually-coloured messages. Advocate R Thrishuli of Chennai has filed the petition. She stated that a report published in TNIE cited a statement of a senior police official that the incident occurred about two months ago.

The petitioner stated that the collector was said to have made a complaint with the Chief Secretary, yet no criminal proceedings were initiated, including registration of an FIR. Saying that the advocate herself had submitted a detailed representation to the respondent authorities, including the DGP and the SP on November 11, the advocate stated that neither a reply was given nor any was taken on it.

She pointed out that the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the media reports and directed the police authorities to conduct a fair and impartial probe.