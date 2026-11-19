CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of remaining silent on the Cauvery water dispute, alleging he has no understanding of the issue. Stalin also questioned him what steps he had taken to address it.

Speaking to reporters at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, Stalin said, “Has the chief minister ever responded to anything so far? It is the journalists who should question him. The chief minister knows nothing about the Cauvery issue and that is why he is ignoring it. Where has Vijay gone and what has he said about the Cauvery issue?”

On the book launch event of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Stalin said he had conveyed his wishes through a letter despite not receiving a formal invitation. He said his assistant had received an invite about the event over the phone, following which he sent his greetings.

Meanwhile, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, speaking to reporters, said leaders of several political parties have raised concerns and questioned the government’s response to the allegations against Kallakurichi MLA on sending inappropriate messages to the collector. “If this is the situation faced by a district collector, what will happen to others? When we raised questions, it was considered wrong. Now that the NCW itself has taken up the issue, what is the government going to do?” she asked.

She also criticised the slogans by a singer at Tiruchendur recently that elevated the CM and HR&CE minister to the status of God — which attracted severe backlash.