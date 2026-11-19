CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a popular hospital in Porur to pay Rs 25.5 lakh in compensation and legal costs to the siblings of a 45-year-old man who died during treatment in August 2008.

In his October 30 order, commission president Justice R Subbiah held the hospital solely liable for deficiency in service, citing delays in neurological assessment and antiviral treatment, besides discrepancies in its medical records.

S Viswanathan, Sarada Kalyanasundaram, Ganesan and Hema Vaithiyanathan, residents of Chitlapakkam in Chennai, had sought Rs 1 crore in damages over the death of their brother, Sankar. Advocate Thenmozhi Shivaperumal represented the complainants, while advocate R Parthasarathy appeared for the hospital.

According to the order, Sankar was admitted to the hospital on July 18, 2008, with persistent high fever, chills, vomiting and headache. Doctors initially diagnosed enteric fever and administered antibiotics. Though the hospital claimed his fever had subsided by July 23, the commission found that it persisted. His condition deteriorated sharply on July 24, when he developed involuntary upper-limb movements, lower-limb weakness and urinary retention. He died on August 10. The commission observed that the hospital had relied on a normal CT brain scan taken at admission on July 18 instead of conducting a fresh, timely clinical evaluation when severe neurological symptoms emerged six days later. It also noted a delay in administering antiviral therapy even after the neurological complications were identified.