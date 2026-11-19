CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and A Rajmohan on Wednesday met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum urging the centre not to consider Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river.

In the memorandum, on the instructions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the ministers pointed out that the proposed Mekedatu dam project was contrary to the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated February 5, 2007, and the Supreme Court’s verdict dated February 16, 2018. They said the project, if implemented, would severely affect the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has consistently maintained that any new dam or water diversion project across the Cauvery should be taken up only with the statutory consent of all the states in the river basin.

Against this backdrop, the state government expressed concern over Karnataka’s continued efforts to obtain the centre’s approval for the DPR of the Mekedatu project.

The ministers urged the union government and the Central Water Commission (CWC) not to consider Karnataka’s DPR, stressing the need to protect federal principles and the rights of states.

They also urged the centre to direct Karnataka not to undertake any new project, including the construction of reservoirs or diversion of water across the Cauvery and its tributaries, without the statutory approval and consent of all the states in the Cauvery basin. The delegation further called for strict adherence to legal procedures to safeguard inter-state river water rights. They requested Patil to instruct the concerned CWC officials to take appropriate action on their demands.