MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government not to open any new Tasmac retail outlet in the state, observing that the existing number of outlets was more than sufficient.
A bench of Justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan gave the direction while allowing a PIL filed to restrain the government from establishing a new Tasmac retail outlet at Navakinatthupatti in Nallampillai village in Manapparai taluk in Tiruchy.
The litigant, V Manikandan, alleged that the outlet was proposed to be set up on the village’s only convenient access route, which is used by children from Nallampillai and Amayapuram villages to reach the government school in Karattupatti. Moreover, there was already an outlet functioning in the village, he claimed. Despite objections raised by the local people, the authorities had not given up the plan, he added, and sought the court’s intervention.
Why is TN opening new Tasmac outlets, asks HC
The government counsel argued that the new outlet was proposed only at Nallampillai, where there was no existing outlet. The judges orally asked the authorities why the government was opening new Tasmac outlets instead of taking steps to close the existing ones.
The judges observed that more than a sufficient number of Tasmac outlets were already available and there was no need for new outlets. They allowed the petition and directed the government not to open any new Tasmac retail outlets in the state. After assuming charge, the TVK government ordered the closure of 717 Tasmac outlets located within 500 metres of educational institutions, places of worship and bus stands across TN in May this year. This brought down the number of shops from 4,765 to 4,048. Despite the closures, the state’s revenue from liquor sales through excise duty and VAT continued to rise. The combined revenue increased from Rs 45,855.70 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 48,381.01 crore in 2024-25 and further to Rs 50,845.84 crore in 2025-26. Excise revenue rose from Rs 10,774.28 crore to Rs 11,835.82 crore during the period, while VAT collections increased from Rs 35,081.42 crore to Rs 39,010.02 crore.