MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government not to open any new Tasmac retail outlet in the state, observing that the existing number of outlets was more than sufficient.

A bench of Justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan gave the direction while allowing a PIL filed to restrain the government from establishing a new Tasmac retail outlet at Navakinatthupatti in Nallampillai village in Manapparai taluk in Tiruchy.

The litigant, V Manikandan, alleged that the outlet was proposed to be set up on the village’s only convenient access route, which is used by children from Nallampillai and Amayapuram villages to reach the government school in Karattupatti. Moreover, there was already an outlet functioning in the village, he claimed. Despite objections raised by the local people, the authorities had not given up the plan, he added, and sought the court’s intervention.