CHENNAI: Denying allegations that Tasmac is using funds of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) to maintain its warehouses, Health Minister KG Arunraj reiterated that the TNMSC only will be benefitted by the additional manpower that is provided with Tasmac funds.

In a press release, Arunraj said the engineering wing of TNMSC will be further strengthened with the additional engineers currently being recruited at the expense of Tasmac. The maintenance work of TNMSC drug warehouses will also be carried out efficiently and expeditiously without any additional financial burden. Some people with the wrong intention spread the false news that TNMSC forgot its duty and utilised its fund to repair drug warehouses, the minister said.

With 38 drug warehouses across the state, TNMSC maintenance requirements have significantly increased. These warehouses, storing life-saving drugs worth crores of rupees in a leak-free and safe manner during the rainy season, need additional manpower to maintain them, Arunraj said.

In this situation, the Tasmac administration sought the assistance of the engineering wing of TNMSC to carry out maintenance work at some Tasmac warehouses in Tamil Nadu. It is a standard administrative practice for a government department to seek the assistance of another department (TNMSC - Civil Wing) with a well-established engineering structure for its infrastructure works.

For this, a total of 7 additional engineers would be hired on outsourcing basis, with their salaries and other expenses being borne by the Tasmac administration. Neither the funds of the medical department nor the funds of TNMSC have been used for this, Arunraj added.