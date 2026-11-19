DINDIGUL: The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) launched an inquiry, after onion stock that was rejected by the cooperative department was sold in the open market in the district. The food safety department seized the stock and requested the city corporation to destroy it.
An official from the district food safety department said some traders sold the rejected onions at the rate of Rs 5 per kilogram in Vengayapettai. "After receiving complaints, we held inspections and found over 50 tonnes of onions stocked in three godowns. The stock had completely decayed and was worm-infested . Since it cannot be used even as fertiliser, we have asked the corporation officials to destroy the stock. Besides, we have levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the traders, for buying decayed onions and attempting to sell them to customers. We also sealed the godowns."
Meanwhile, locals claimed that the onions were similar to the onions sold by PDS shops. But officials from the District Cooperative Department (Dindigul) refuted the claim.
A top official said,"We received two separate packages - 30 and 20 tonnes in the first and third week of September 2025. In the first week of October, we were informed that 30 tonnes arrived from NAFED, but the onions were of bad quality and we turned away the truck. We guess instead of destroying the onions, the contractors associated with NAFED might have sold it to small traders."
A top official from National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) said,"We received information that some truck loads were rejected by the Cooperative Department due to poor quality. These were rejected in Dindigul, Tiruchy and Theni, but we are aware of the fact that they were sold by these contractors at lower prices."