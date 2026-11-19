CHENNAI: Buildings in Tamil Nadu with valid planning permission or building permits issued before October 26 can also be raised to 19.5 m without obtaining revised approval, provided they comply with certain conditions, the housing and urban development department has clarified.

The clarification extends the benefit of the revised height limit for non-high-rise buildings (NHRBs) to those with existing approvals, allowing construction beyond the earlier ceiling of 18.3 m without fresh permission. The revised limit is subject to a maximum of stilt plus five floors or ground plus five floors.

In a letter dated November 16, department secretary R Kirlosh Kumar directed the Commissioner of Town and Country Planning and the member secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to extend the benefit to buildings that had secured valid approvals before October 26.

Buildings with approved heights exceeding 16 metres and up to 18.3 metres can now be raised to 19.5 metres, with the existing approval deemed to cover the additional height. However, the exemption is subject to the planning permission or building permit remaining valid and there being no changes to the approved floor plan, number of floors, dwelling units, built-up area, Floor Space Index (FSI), plot coverage, setbacks or parking arrangements. Only the height can be increased, within the revised ceiling of 19.5 metres.

The department has also clarified that the relaxation will not regularise any other deviation from the approved plan.

The government had issued an order on October 26 revising the maximum permissible height of NHRBs from 18.3 metres to 19.5 metres under the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 (TNCDBR).