CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu can emerge as an alternative energy hub for South Asia by exporting renewable power to neighbouring countries through undersea cables along its coastline, Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarthy said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of IIT-Madras’s fifth Energy Summit, Chakravarthy said the state’s considerable wind and solar generation capacity gave it a head start. However, energy storage remained a key missing link. Highlighting India’s dependence on imported lithium-ion batteries, particularly from China, he stressed the need to develop indigenous storage technologies.

IIT-M director V Kamakoti said research and development in energy generation, storage and distribution were important across sectors, including AI, agriculture and advanced manufacturing.

Organised by The Energy Consortium, a Centre of Excellence at IIT-M, the summit is being held on the campus from November 17 to 21. It brings together industry leaders, researchers and policymakers to discuss advanced batteries, hydrogen systems, AI in energy, sustainable energy systems and smart power infrastructure.

Sessions on November 20 and 21 will focus on building a nuclear design and manufacturing ecosystem among MSMEs, including certification programmes for nuclear industry components.