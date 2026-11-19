CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated 12 completed civic projects worth Rs 174.9 crore, executed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the Directorate of Municipal Administration and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

He also laid the foundation stone for a 5.3-km green corridor between Kathipara junction in Guindy, and the Chennai airport entrance, along with a park near the airport. The two projects are estimated to cost Rs 11.2 crore. Three of the 12 projects, worth Rs 97.3 crore, were taken up by the GCC. Kadapakkam Lake in Manali zone was restored at Rs 58.3 crore. A waste transfer station was built at Thattankulam in Pulianthope for Rs 35 crore. A sponge park was developed at Mathur MMDA for Rs 4 crore.

The Directorate of Municipal Administration completed eight projects worth Rs 73.6 crore. New bus stands at Ranipet, Srivilliputhur and Komarapalayam together cost Rs 34.2 crore. Drinking water development works at Vellakovil cost Rs 13.7 crore. Madurai got an onion market at the Mattuthavani vegetable market (Rs 10.3 crore), Virudhachalam a modern vegetable market (Rs 5.4 crore) and Pollachi a sports stadium (Rs 5 crore). An additional hospital building came up on the premises of Government Hospital in Thittakudi (Rs 5 crore).