CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated 12 completed civic projects worth Rs 174.9 crore, executed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the Directorate of Municipal Administration and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).
He also laid the foundation stone for a 5.3-km green corridor between Kathipara junction in Guindy, and the Chennai airport entrance, along with a park near the airport. The two projects are estimated to cost Rs 11.2 crore. Three of the 12 projects, worth Rs 97.3 crore, were taken up by the GCC. Kadapakkam Lake in Manali zone was restored at Rs 58.3 crore. A waste transfer station was built at Thattankulam in Pulianthope for Rs 35 crore. A sponge park was developed at Mathur MMDA for Rs 4 crore.
The Directorate of Municipal Administration completed eight projects worth Rs 73.6 crore. New bus stands at Ranipet, Srivilliputhur and Komarapalayam together cost Rs 34.2 crore. Drinking water development works at Vellakovil cost Rs 13.7 crore. Madurai got an onion market at the Mattuthavani vegetable market (Rs 10.3 crore), Virudhachalam a modern vegetable market (Rs 5.4 crore) and Pollachi a sports stadium (Rs 5 crore). An additional hospital building came up on the premises of Government Hospital in Thittakudi (Rs 5 crore).
A sewage treatment plant at Kotturpuram was built by CMWSSB with Rs 4 crore from Amazon’s CSR funding. It can treat one million litres of sewage a day (1 MLD). It stands on 6,000 sq ft of land provided by the Water Resources Department, near the confluence of the Buckingham Canal and the Adyar River. Amazon will meet the operation and maintenance expenses for the next 10 years.
National awards
Theni-Allinagaram Municipality was named the cleanest city of Tamil Nadu in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 awards. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award in New Delhi on November 11. GCC received the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ award for the City with the Best Non-Motorized Transport System.