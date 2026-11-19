CHENNAI: The state highways department has sanctioned Rs 6,513.18 crore for 2,221 road works, covering a total length of 4,126 km, giving a major push to road infrastructure development across Tamil Nadu. A government order (GO) to this effect was issued on Tuesday.
Of the total allocation Rs 2,722.04 crore has been earmarked for 589 state highway works. As much as Rs 1,009.67 crore is allotted for 419 major district road works and Rs 2,781.47 crore for 1,213 other district road works. The projects include widening of two-lane roads into four-lane highways, upgrading single-lane roads into intermediate-lane roads and two-lane roads with paved shoulders, construction of bypasses and ring roads, and building high-level bridges, among other works. They will be implemented under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme.
To improve connectivity to villages, 446 works will be undertaken to widen other district roads from single lanes to intermediate lanes, covering 1,373.76 km at a cost of Rs 1924.20 crore.
According to an official press release, 28 works will be undertaken to widen 84.86 km of two-lane highways into four- or six-lane roads. Another 188 works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,196.07 crore to upgrade 492.46 km of single-lane roads into two-lane roads with paved shoulders.
Five bypasses, ring roads and link roads covering a total of 15.31 km will be constructed at a cost of Rs 283.05 crore. These include a 6.2-km Outer Ring Road for Sivakasi town at Rs 134.58 crore; a 2.26-km bypass for Pallikonda at Rs 60.97 crore; a 3.74-km ring road for Mannargudi at Rs 46 crore; a 1.01-km link road to the Mayiladuthurai bypass at Rs 25 crore; and a 2.11-km bypass for Ulundurpet at Rs 16.5 crore.
Seven projects have also been sanctioned to widen existing four-lane roads into six-lane stretches. These include the Manapparai-Thuvarankurichi road (10 km) at Rs 95 crore; the Hogenakkal-Pennagaram-Dharmapuri-Tirupattur road (12.5 km in Dharmapuri and Tirupattur districts) at Rs 105 crore; the Thandalam-Thakkolam road (5.5 km) at Rs 48.5 crore; the Palladam-Avinashi-Puliampatti road (6 km) at Rs 45.25 crore; the Musiri-Pudukkottai-Alangudi-Sethubavachathiram road (7.44 km near Alangudi) at Rs 43 crore; the Arcot-Villupuram road (5.4 km) at Rs 40.55 crore; and the Old Mahabalipuram Road (2.6 km near Thiruporur) at Rs 37.68 crore.
The statement also said three long-pending high-level bridge projects had received administrative sanction. These include a bridge on the Nagari-Pallipet road connecting Nediyam Colony near Tiruttani at Rs 35 crore; a bridge across the Bhavani river on the Karattadipalayam-Bungalowpudur road in Anthiyur at Rs 25 crore; and a bridge on the Keelakidaram-Valinokkam road in Mudukulathur at Rs 6.65 crore.