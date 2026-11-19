CHENNAI: The state highways department has sanctioned Rs 6,513.18 crore for 2,221 road works, covering a total length of 4,126 km, giving a major push to road infrastructure development across Tamil Nadu. A government order (GO) to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

Of the total allocation Rs 2,722.04 crore has been earmarked for 589 state highway works. As much as Rs 1,009.67 crore is allotted for 419 major district road works and Rs 2,781.47 crore for 1,213 other district road works. The projects include widening of two-lane roads into four-lane highways, upgrading single-lane roads into intermediate-lane roads and two-lane roads with paved shoulders, construction of bypasses and ring roads, and building high-level bridges, among other works. They will be implemented under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme.

To improve connectivity to villages, 446 works will be undertaken to widen other district roads from single lanes to intermediate lanes, covering 1,373.76 km at a cost of Rs 1924.20 crore.

According to an official press release, 28 works will be undertaken to widen 84.86 km of two-lane highways into four- or six-lane roads. Another 188 works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,196.07 crore to upgrade 492.46 km of single-lane roads into two-lane roads with paved shoulders.