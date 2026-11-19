THENI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Periyakulam police stating that TVK cadres had circulated misleading videos and photographs claiming that water was released from the Sothuparai dam for irrigation.

According to sources, the 126.28-ft dam reached its full reservoir level on October 22, following which surplus water was released, and not for irrigation. Meanwhile, TVK cadres circulated videos and photographs claiming that water had been released through the new ayacut canal to irrigate 1,000 acres, under the guidance of Periyakulam MLA G Sabari Iyngaran.

An official from the Sothuparai dam told TNIE that the claims were false. He explained that a shutter located nearly 1 km downstream of the dam was used to release surplus water after cleaning a 17-km-long canal that irrigates a few kanmois (irrigation tanks).

“Usually, members of the Farmers’ Association clean the channel before opening the shutter to release excess water. We learnt that a few TVK cadres had accompanied them and circulated videos claiming that water was being released from the Sothuparai dam. This is completely false,” he said.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned the TVK functionaries for allegedly opening the dam without authorisation from government officials.

Anbumani said dams were vital public infrastructure requiring strict security and that water should be released only after proper assessment. Citing the 2015 Chennai floods following the release of water from Chembarambakkam dam and the 2025 floods in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts following the release from Sathanur dam, he warned of the consequences of irresponsible water releases.

Dhinakaran said the functionaries had released water without instructions from WRD officials, proper safety arrangements or prior announcements. He also urged CM C Joseph Vijay to take action against erring functionaries.