CHENNAI: Citizens can soon lodge petitions online and obtain acknowledgements without visiting police stations. Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Wednesday launched the electronic Community Service Register (e-CSR) facility across the state. The initiative aims to address complaints of police stations refusing or delaying CSR receipts. “To eliminate this grievance and ensure the system is completely transparent, we have launched the e-CSR system,” the DGP said.

Under the new system, complainants will receive an automated acknowledgement and SMS. They will have three days to submit supporting documents at the jurisdictional police station, while petitions must be disposed of within two weeks. Senior officers will monitor the petitions and their conversion into CSRs or FIRs. The e-FIR facility, currently available for cybercrime complaints involving losses up to Rs 1 lakh, will soon be extended to mobile phone thefts, snatching and missing two-wheeler cases. Addressing the media after the launch, he said, “We follow a strict zero-tolerance policy towards custodial violence, and every case is being thoroughly probed. To ensure transparency, all police stations have been brought under maximum CCTV coverage, and any lapse will be met with stern action.”

Presenting crime statistics, the DGP said the state recorded 1,306 murders between January 1 and November 15 this year, compared with 1,346 from January 1 to November 30 last year. He said murders had declined by 115 compared with the four-year average of 1,421, with more than 90% attributed to personal disputes. The DGP claimed a 3% decline, though stats for the remaining 15 days of the month will be known only by early next month.