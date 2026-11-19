On the way forward for the TNMSC, he said the best thing will be to improve the quality of medicines procured, and focus on preventing shortage of medicines. He said, “There are reports now and then that there is a shortage of medicines in government hospitals. If there is a shortage, it is a failure of monitoring the online tracking system. These things should be set right first instead of using it to do work that is not within its purview or expertise.”

The TNMSC was set up in 1994 under former chief minister J Jayalalithaa upon the request of the then health minister S Muthusamy. It was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, and within one year, it started functioning. Poornalingam said TNMSC also helped cut down the cost of the medicines, and indirectly reduce the wastage of medicines, while improving quality standards.

To Health Minister KG Arunraj’s justification that the Tasmac has sought TNMSC help as it has experience in cold storage maintenance, Poornalingam said there is no need for in-house manpower for TNMSC to maintain refrigerators.