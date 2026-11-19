CHENNAI: Amidst the controversy surrounding the TVK government using the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) to renovate Tasmac warehouses through its civil wing engineers, and manage procurement of one gram gold ring under the ‘Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’, R Poornalingam, former health secretary, also known as the architect of TNMSC, said these are deviations from the core functions of the corporation and will affect drug procurement.
Speaking to TNIE, Poornalingam said TNMSC is not competent enough to handle functions outside the medical field. It was set up with the primary objective of preventing shortage of medicines in all government hospitals across the state. “In fact, even the civil wing is not needed for TNMSC. If any leakages have to be fixed in paywards or medicine warehouses, the public works department can be called for the work,” he said, adding even the union health ministry too replicated the TN model for procurement of vaccines for universal immunisation programmes, TB and Malaria drugs. “I was later made chairman of the Union Health Ministry’s task force to spread it to other states,” he said.
On the way forward for the TNMSC, he said the best thing will be to improve the quality of medicines procured, and focus on preventing shortage of medicines. He said, “There are reports now and then that there is a shortage of medicines in government hospitals. If there is a shortage, it is a failure of monitoring the online tracking system. These things should be set right first instead of using it to do work that is not within its purview or expertise.”
The TNMSC was set up in 1994 under former chief minister J Jayalalithaa upon the request of the then health minister S Muthusamy. It was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, and within one year, it started functioning. Poornalingam said TNMSC also helped cut down the cost of the medicines, and indirectly reduce the wastage of medicines, while improving quality standards.
To Health Minister KG Arunraj’s justification that the Tasmac has sought TNMSC help as it has experience in cold storage maintenance, Poornalingam said there is no need for in-house manpower for TNMSC to maintain refrigerators.