CHENNAI: In a step towards protecting the heritage monuments of Mahabalipuram and improving the experience of tourists, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Chennai Circle, is set to organise a special training workshop for tourist guides on November 21 as part of World Heritage Week celebrations.

Over 70 registered tourist guides are expected to participate in the workshop, which is being organised in collaboration with India Tourism.

The initiative, the first of its kind in the region, aims to equip guides with updated knowledge about the history, art and architecture of Mahabalipuram’s iconic monuments, while making them active partners in heritage conservation.

Retired ASI officials and archaeologists will deliver sessions on the artistic and architectural significance of the monuments, the history behind the structures and the conservation work being undertaken at the heritage site. A special session will focus on the dos and don’ts that the guides must adhere to.

Sushanta Kar, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Chennai Circle, said, “Guides have first-hand interaction with visitors. It is important to refresh their knowledge from time to time and educate them on measures to conserve the structures.”