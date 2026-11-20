CHENNAI: From an indigenously developed CubeSat platform and medical drones to keratin-based fertilizer capsules derived from human hair and medical-grade fibres extracted from water hyacinth stems, ground-breaking campus innovations took centre stage at the first-ever Tamil Nadu Technology Transfer Summit 2026 held at Anna University on Thursday.
Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan inaugurated the exhibition that features an impressive array of homegrown solutions designed to tackle real-world challenges across healthcare, clean energy, and sustainability.
Standout displays include an omni-directional wind turbine capable of generating power from wind blowing in any direction, floating solar power systems, waterbody rejuvenation technologies, 3D data mapping systems.
Jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) and Anna University, a major highlight of the event was formal transfer of 10 campus-developed technologies to private enterprises.
These were among the 50 innovations identified by the council for commercial transfer to industries. The remaining 40 tech transfers will be done in a phased manner.
Notable handovers included the transfer of Millet Muesli technology from the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-T), Thanjavur, to Karur-based Liferoots, and a sanitary napkin vending machine developed by VIT University, Chennai, to Chennai-based Vendolite.
The National Research Centre for Banana also transferred three technologies to industries.Interestingly, a school, Coimbatore Public School has developed a fruit harvesting toolkit and transferred it to Nexorasai private limited. This technology helps workers to manage harvesting efficiently.
Speaking at the event, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan emphasised that the state’s primary mission is to build a structured bridge moving campus innovations from ‘lab to land’ and ‘lab to market’.
Stressing that employability and startup creation must become mandatory outcomes of college education, he urged universities to overhaul curricula to match real-time industrial needs while inviting private enterprises to partner with state institutions for research and development.
He also announced that the Technology Transfer Summit will become an annual multi-city event, expanding to Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli. To institutionalise long-term collaboration, TNSCST signed MoUs with IIT Madras, Uthan, and the Asian Research Association.