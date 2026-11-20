CHENNAI: From an indigenously developed CubeSat platform and medical drones to keratin-based fertilizer capsules derived from human hair and medical-grade fibres extracted from water hyacinth stems, ground-breaking campus innovations took centre stage at the first-ever Tamil Nadu Technology Transfer Summit 2026 held at Anna University on Thursday.

Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan inaugurated the exhibition that features an impressive array of homegrown solutions designed to tackle real-world challenges across healthcare, clean energy, and sustainability.

Standout displays include an omni-directional wind turbine capable of generating power from wind blowing in any direction, floating solar power systems, waterbody rejuvenation technologies, 3D data mapping systems.

Jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) and Anna University, a major highlight of the event was formal transfer of 10 campus-developed technologies to private enterprises.

These were among the 50 innovations identified by the council for commercial transfer to industries. The remaining 40 tech transfers will be done in a phased manner.