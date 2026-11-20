CHENNAI: Cheran Rudhramoorthy (66), an Eelam Tamil poet, journalist, playwright, and academic, died in Toronto, Canada, on Wednesday. A sociology professor at the University of Windsor in Canada, he has authored over 15 books in Tamil, and his works have been translated into 10 languages.

Some of his famous works include ‘The Second Sunrise’, ‘In a Time of Burning’, and ‘You Cannot Turn Away’. His poems have been included in several anthologies, including Singing in the Dark: An Anthology of Lockdown Poems, and Many Roads Through Paradise: Sri Lankan Literature.

In his interview to the University of Toronto Quarterly in March 2015, Rudhramoorthy recounted how ethnic discrimination, state violence, the burning of the Jaffna Public Library in 1981 and the escalating conflict shaped his political consciousness and literary career.

Cheran Rudhramoorthy developed a distinctive style, marked by emotional depth and a rich command of Tamil, across various forms of writing, including drama, speeches and essays.

He received several awards, including a creative non-fiction award from the Banff Centre for the Arts in Canada in 1999.