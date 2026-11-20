MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, to appoint another officer in the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DySP) to conduct a fresh investigation into a petition alleging difficulties faced by SC people in accessing a public road at a village in Ramanathapuram.

It demanded the replacement of the current DySP-ranked Investigating Officer (IO) in the case, suspecting his impartiality.

A division bench was hearing a plea filed by M Irulandi, the representative of a SC community at Muthuvijayapuram in Kamuthi taluk.

The IO was one of the police officials who was present at the place of occurrence. In such circumstances, his impartiality in conducting the investigation would give rise to a reasonable apprehension, the court noted.

Irulandi’s petition stated that some abused the SC people and also interfered with the worship held at their temple on August 29. A case was registered at Abiramam police station.

The court, in its previous hearing, directed the DySP, Kamuthi, who is the IO in the case, to appear with the status report but the latter submitted that he had received a complaint only on September 21.

However, the court found that a complaint was lodged on September 2. The delay in registering the FIR cannot be viewed lightly, the bench said and directed the IG to appoint another DySP as the IO.