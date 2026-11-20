CHENNAI: The Adyar police have filed a chargesheet against Kayalvizhi Alagiri, daughter of former union minister MK Alagiri, for allegedly assaulting an SBI branch manager at the bank’s NRI branch in Adyar.

The IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet took the case on Thursday and posted the next hearing for December 22.

The incident occurred on July 20 this year when branch manager Harshin Singh raised concerns over a malfunctioning lift in the commercial building owned by Kayalvizhi.

The police said an argument broke out when she visited the bank, during which she allegedly assaulted and threatened him. The incident was captured on CCTV and later circulated on social media.

Based on a complaint by SBI chief manager Namachivayam, the police registered a case under four sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Kayalvizhi, who appeared for questioning after receiving a summons, was arrested and later released on station bail.