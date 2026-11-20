CHENNAI: Five years after the state government made child safety awareness programmes mandatory in schools, their implementation is still in a shambles.

The teachers are pointing to delayed instructions, inconsistent reconstitution of safeguarding committees and gaps in other mandated safety measures as the reasons for the situation.

This year, the School Education Department has asked schools to observe the child safety awareness week from November 15 to 22. However, the proceedings for conducting the activities were issued only on November 17, the third day after the programme was supposed to begin.

The instructions then had to be communicated to the government and aided schools through the respective chief educational officers, leaving little time for preparations.

The proceedings asked schools to organise activities under six themes, including child safety, Pocso awareness, anti-drug awareness, helpline numbers, cyber safety and student participation.

The department has also listed helpline numbers such as 1098 for child protection, 1930 for cybercrime complaints and 14417 for POCSO-related assistance.

“We received the circular regarding the observance only on Wednesday (November 18),” said a higher secondary school headmaster. With November 21 and 22 being holidays, the schools have only two working days - November 19 and 20 - to conduct the activities.

In several districts, the dates also coincide with the second mid-term examinations.

“It is difficult to plan meaningful activities and ensure the participation of all students within such a short window. We are expected to create awareness about sexual abuse, the POCSO Act and various helpline numbers, among other issues,” said A Malaikozhundhan, state president of the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association.