CHENNAI: Five years after the state government made child safety awareness programmes mandatory in schools, their implementation is still in a shambles.
The teachers are pointing to delayed instructions, inconsistent reconstitution of safeguarding committees and gaps in other mandated safety measures as the reasons for the situation.
This year, the School Education Department has asked schools to observe the child safety awareness week from November 15 to 22. However, the proceedings for conducting the activities were issued only on November 17, the third day after the programme was supposed to begin.
The instructions then had to be communicated to the government and aided schools through the respective chief educational officers, leaving little time for preparations.
The proceedings asked schools to organise activities under six themes, including child safety, Pocso awareness, anti-drug awareness, helpline numbers, cyber safety and student participation.
The department has also listed helpline numbers such as 1098 for child protection, 1930 for cybercrime complaints and 14417 for POCSO-related assistance.
“We received the circular regarding the observance only on Wednesday (November 18),” said a higher secondary school headmaster. With November 21 and 22 being holidays, the schools have only two working days - November 19 and 20 - to conduct the activities.
In several districts, the dates also coincide with the second mid-term examinations.
“It is difficult to plan meaningful activities and ensure the participation of all students within such a short window. We are expected to create awareness about sexual abuse, the POCSO Act and various helpline numbers, among other issues,” said A Malaikozhundhan, state president of the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association.
The 2021 G.O., which speaks about conducting child safety awareness week, also mandated every school to constitute a Student Safeguarding Advisory Committee with 50% of its members to be replaced annually and no member serving beyond two years.
However, teachers said the reconstitution has been inconsistent, with some schools renewing their committees while others have not.
The G.O. made annual orientation programmes on sexual offences under the POSCO Act mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff, besides requiring schools to conduct annual safety audits and submit compliance reports to the department.
Schools were also instructed to instal safety boxes to receive complaints and maintain registers documenting concerns relating to student safety. “Such measures are also followed only in schools that have proactive headmasters,” said Malaikozhundhan.
School education department officials were not available for comments.