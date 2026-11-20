CHENNAI: The CPM, PMK and Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi have urged the Tamil Nadu government to appeal to the Supreme Court against the Madras HC order quashing the ban on transporting construction minerals to other states.

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the removal of the ban could encourage illegal mining and transport of minerals, affect construction work and put the jobs of construction workers at risk.

He urged the government to immediately challenge the HC order in the Supreme Court. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also sought an appeal and an interim stay on the order.

Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi chief T Velmurugan said the government should frame fresh rules to protect TN’s mineral resources.