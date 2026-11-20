CUDDALORE: Cuddalore Collector Sibi Adithya Senthilkumar on Thursday inspected classroom activities at the Government High School in Varakalpattu and reviewed the construction of the Anjalai Ammal Arivulagam Library at Gundusalai in Semmandalam.

As part of the Classroom Observation Programme, he observed a Class 10 mathematics lesson, checked students' notebooks, assessed their reading and pronunciation skills in Tamil and English, and verified attendance registers.

He urged teachers to pay special attention to students with learning difficulties and periodically assess their progress.

Later, he inspected the four-storey library, being built by the school education department at an estimated cost of Rs 98.26 crore. He instructed officials to ensure construction quality and complete the project within the stipulated deadline.

At the Cuddalore Government Headquarters Hospital, he distributed child-care and nutrition kits to 100 newborn girls under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme.

He said Cuddalore was among 100 districts identified under the scheme due to its low child sex ratio. Awareness programmes were being conducted to prevent female foeticide, child marriages and teenage pregnancies and promote girls' education.

He urged mothers to ensure proper nutrition and care for their daughters during the first 1,000 days after birth.