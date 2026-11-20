CHENNAI: The fictional crime-ridden Vice City from the ever-trending video game, Grand Theft Auto 6, launched worldwide on Thursday, has found its way into Tamil Nadu’s political discourse too, with DMK president MK Stalin invoking GTA’s Vice City to target the TVK government.

The Tamil Nadu Police also joined the GTA VI hype, borrowing the game’s visual style for an anti-drug awareness campaign amid the much-anticipated release of the latest instalment on Thursday.

Vice City, the fictional setting of the GTA franchise, is known for its gangs, drug trafficking, shootings and organised crime.

With the large-scale seizure of 70 kg of heroin by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Chennai, the DMK was provided with an opportunity to target the TVK government.

Stalin drew a parallel between Vice City and Tamil Nadu under the TVK regime, accusing the government of failing to maintain law and order.

The DMK IT Wing took Stalin’s reference a step further, posting a graphic titled ‘Panaiyur Vice City Atrocities!’ on X. The AI-generated image featured billboards of TVK ministers and MLAs’ photographs and their respective constituencies, with all of them recently surfacing in the news as well.

The Tamil Nadu Police shared an AI-generated poster titled ‘Grand Theft Demolisher’ on its official Instagram account.

Set against a Vice City-inspired backdrop, it showed a police officer escorting arrested men and urged people not to mistake real world for the fictional world in the game and to stay away from drugs.

This is not the first time the DMK has turned to pop-cultural references to target its political rivals.

Following its electoral defeat, the party has also sought a change in the language and style of its political statements to make it more appealing to Gen Z, whose support for TVK was considered a major factor in the latter’s electoral success.