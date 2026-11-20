CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 71.24 kg of heroin and arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle the contraband to Sri Lanka through the coastal route, in an operation conducted in Chennai on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the agency, the seizure from the vehicle disguised with an ‘ice cream van’ sign is the largest single heroin haul reported in the country this year.

Though the DRI has not officially disclosed the value of the seized drugs, sources estimate that one kg of heroin may be worth Rs 2 crore in the domestic market. Based on this rate, an official informed TNIE that the consignment is worth approximately Rs 142 crore.

However, using the valuation benchmark set by the Union Finance Ministry for comparable narcotics, the drug haul is estimated to be nearly Rs 499 crore.

The confiscation comes days after the seizure of 137 kg of methamphetamine from a coastal village near Nagapattinam in October.

That consignment was also suspected to have been destined for Sri Lanka, indicating continued attempts to use Tamil Nadu’s coastline as a transit route for international drug trafficking.

Acting on intelligence input, DRI officials intercepted a four-wheeler bearing an ‘ice cream van’ sign and an escort two-wheeler. The vehicles were operated by two men in their early 30s.

Officials searched the vehicle and found small packets concealed in the racks meant for storing ice creams. Examination revealed that the packets contained heroin.