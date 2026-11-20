TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 42-year-old man, who was facing several cases related to red sanders smuggling, was hacked to death by his driver over alleged non-payment of wages in Arani in Tiruvannamalai district in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased, K Gunasekharan alias Kattai Gunasekharan, was a resident of Aviyanthangal village under Melanur panchayat. According to police sources, he was booked in several cases, including those related to red sanders smuggling registered by the Forest Department.

According to Peranamallur police, the accused, Vinoth (33), allegedly disconnected the power supply to the area with the help of unidentified persons before attacking Gunasekharan with sharp weapons. The victim was sleeping in front of his house when the assailants struck.

On receiving information, Arani DSP Suresh Shanmugam and personnel from Peranamallur police station rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Later, Vinoth surrendered at the Arani Taluk police station with cut injuries on his hand. He was given first aid at Arani Government Hospital before being arrested. Peranamallur police registered a case, and Vinoth was remanded to Vellore Central Prison on Thursday night.

Police sources said Vinoth, a native of Padavedu, had worked as Gunasekharan's driver for around five years. He was allegedly paid less than his due wages.

Whenever he sought the outstanding amount, Gunasekharan reportedly promised to settle the dues in full but failed to do so. This allegedly led Vinoth to plan and execute the murder.