CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) will hold a thorough investigation into the alleged AI book scam and will not spare anyone who is involved in selection, recommendation and purchase of these fake books for the public libraries.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Arun Anbumani – representing the DVAC which has registered an FIR and arrested Mohan, proprietor of Agal Vilakku Publishers – made the submission before Justice V Lakshminarayanan when a petition filed by DMK’s legal wing joint secretary and former MLA I Paranthamen seeking registration of FIR came up for hearing.

The probe is to be done to ascertain how these fake books made their way on to the racks of the public libraries despite the fact that there is a mechanism to decide on the books to be purchased, the APP said.

“There are several committees like the selection and procurement committees. There is a GO on procurement. We will ascertain how these AI-generated books were purchased,” Arun Anbumani told the court.

The APP said that several dubious books had been purchased without the recommendation of the selection committee. The FIR was registered under sections of BNS, Copyright Act and Prevention of Corruption Act.