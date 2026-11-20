CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) will hold a thorough investigation into the alleged AI book scam and will not spare anyone who is involved in selection, recommendation and purchase of these fake books for the public libraries.
Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Arun Anbumani – representing the DVAC which has registered an FIR and arrested Mohan, proprietor of Agal Vilakku Publishers – made the submission before Justice V Lakshminarayanan when a petition filed by DMK’s legal wing joint secretary and former MLA I Paranthamen seeking registration of FIR came up for hearing.
The probe is to be done to ascertain how these fake books made their way on to the racks of the public libraries despite the fact that there is a mechanism to decide on the books to be purchased, the APP said.
“There are several committees like the selection and procurement committees. There is a GO on procurement. We will ascertain how these AI-generated books were purchased,” Arun Anbumani told the court.
The APP said that several dubious books had been purchased without the recommendation of the selection committee. The FIR was registered under sections of BNS, Copyright Act and Prevention of Corruption Act.
When the judge asked how 1,800 books were cleared for purchase without anyone looking into it, he replied, “The persons responsible for this will have to answer it. Whoever is responsible for this act will be identified by the DVAC.”
He said the division bench in Madurai has given the DVAC a questionnaire seeking detailed information on the procurement of books.
Senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the former MLA has got considerable materials on the purchase of the fake books and he shall be made a witness in the DVAC case so that he can share such information with the investigators.
The judge said the matter could be proceeded with after seeing what was going to transpire in the Madurai bench and said it would be improper on his part to hear the petitioner since the Madurai bench was already seized of the matter.