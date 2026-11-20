COIMBATORE: Farmers have urged the state government to immediately implement measures announced in the 2026 Interim Agriculture Budget to stabilise small onion prices, stating that sharp fluctuations in market prices have affected both cultivators and consumers.
Pointing out that the retail price of small onions touched a record high of Rs 250 per kg in the retail market, they said farmers had received only Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg for their produce.
Small onions are cultivated in parts of Perur, Annur, Periyanaickenpalayam and Pollachi in Coimbatore district, besides several western and northern districts of Tamil Nadu.
The previous harvest season ended in July, and the produce from the current season is expected to reach the market in another 30 to 40 days. Meanwhile, farmers said intermediaries had benefited from the recent price rise, while cultivators had received little from the increase.
"During the last harvest in July, the maximum farm gate price was Rs 20 per kg. Intermediaries purchased the produce from farmers, stored it and are now selling it at more than 20 times the procurement price," said G Ranganathan, general secretary of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.
He said the association had been submitting several demands to the district administration through monthly farmers' grievance redressal meetings for the past four years on the small onion price's fluctuations.
The demands included introducing contract farming for small onions, which are predominantly cultivated in southern India, and fixing a minimum support price with the assistance of a committee comprising scientists from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and agriculture department officials.
The association had also sought compensation for farmers through the Centre's Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and the Price Support and Stabilisation Fund (PSRF) during periods of price crashes. It also urged the government to undertake direct procurement whenever farm gate prices fall below the prescribed level.
Furthermore, the association requested the district administration to help TNAU's Domestic and Export Market Intelligence Cell (DEMIC) strengthen its price forecasting system by facilitating the collection of farm gate price data.
"Following the district administration's recommendations, the state government allocated Rs 4.26 crore in the 2026 Interim Agriculture Budget for market price stabilisation through the State Agricultural Marketing Board. It also announced a Rs 22-crore infrastructure project to facilitate the storage of 57,000 tonnes of small onions," he added.
Farmers said intermediaries were storing onions and selling them at significantly higher prices, resulting in a huge disparity between farm gate and retail prices. They urged the government to intervene immediately to address the price disparity and ensure that both farmers and consumers benefited.