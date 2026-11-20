COIMBATORE: Farmers have urged the state government to immediately implement measures announced in the 2026 Interim Agriculture Budget to stabilise small onion prices, stating that sharp fluctuations in market prices have affected both cultivators and consumers.

Pointing out that the retail price of small onions touched a record high of Rs 250 per kg in the retail market, they said farmers had received only Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg for their produce.

Small onions are cultivated in parts of Perur, Annur, Periyanaickenpalayam and Pollachi in Coimbatore district, besides several western and northern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The previous harvest season ended in July, and the produce from the current season is expected to reach the market in another 30 to 40 days. Meanwhile, farmers said intermediaries had benefited from the recent price rise, while cultivators had received little from the increase.

"During the last harvest in July, the maximum farm gate price was Rs 20 per kg. Intermediaries purchased the produce from farmers, stored it and are now selling it at more than 20 times the procurement price," said G Ranganathan, general secretary of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.

He said the association had been submitting several demands to the district administration through monthly farmers' grievance redressal meetings for the past four years on the small onion price's fluctuations.

The demands included introducing contract farming for small onions, which are predominantly cultivated in southern India, and fixing a minimum support price with the assistance of a committee comprising scientists from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and agriculture department officials.