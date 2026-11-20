TIRUCHY: A visually challenged caller’s longing to touch and feel temple sculptures, expressed during a radio programme, has prompted the Archaeological Survey of India, Tiruchy Circle, to create what it says is the country’s first tactile experience gallery at Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Ariyalur district.
The gallery, featuring a three-dimensional model of the Chandesa Anugrahamurthy sculpture, will be inaugurated on November 25 as part of the week-long World Heritage celebrations from Thursday across Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Pudukkottai and Ariyalur districts.
The initiative will enable visually challenged people to experience the intricate details of temple sculptures through touch, accompanied by audio interpretation in Tamil, English and Hindi.
The idea took shape when P Aravazhi, superintending archaeologist of the ASI’s Tiruchy Circle, was explaining the intricacies of temple sculptures across the country during a recent radio programme.
A caller, who introduced himself as a visually challenged person, expressed his wish to touch and feel the sculptures of deities, which he could not see.
The officer subsequently discussed the possibility of creating such a facility with his colleagues. “I discussed it with my subordinates, and we decided to set up a gallery during the week-long celebrations to fulfil the wishes of thousands of people like the caller.
After deciding to introduce the first tactile experience model, we unanimously chose Gangaikonda Cholapuram for the initiative,” he told TNIE.
The model, made of plastic at an estimated cost of `5 lakh, is a three-dimensional replica of the Chandesa Anugrahamurthy sculpture, considered one of the most outstanding works at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple. The original sculpture is located in a prominent niche beside the northern entrance steps of the sanctum.
Equipped with three sensors placed on the crown, belly and near the feet of the deity, the model provides audio descriptions of the corresponding features when visitors touch them.
The facility has been established in an exclusive room within the temple premises.
Students from the Government Girls Higher Secondary School for Blind in Puthur, Tiruchy, have been invited to attend the inaugural event. Welcoming the initiative, the school’s headmistress B Sophia Malathi said it would bring happiness to visually challenged people by allowing them to experience sculptures that they had so far only heard about.
Based on the response, the ASI will decide whether to establish similar facilities at other heritage sites, including Thanjavur’s Big Temple.